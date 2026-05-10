Dirang Science Centre, Digital Planetarium poised to become key hub of scientific culture in Northeast

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ITANAGAR: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr D K Chutia on Saturday said the upcoming Science Centre and Digital Planetarium at Dirang is one of the most prestigious initiatives of the Arunachal Pradesh government and will play a major role in promoting scientific culture across the Northeast region.

Chairing the first meeting of the Governing Council for the project at Dirang, the deputy commissioner stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholders to ensure that the proposed centre meets national standards.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the project titled “Setting up of Science Centre and Digital Planetarium (Category-II) at Dirang”, being developed under the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) of the Union Ministry of Culture with technical support from the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an official statement said.

Director-cum-Member Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology (APSCS&T), C D Mungyak, briefed the council on the activities of APSCS&T and the present status of the project.

Director of NSC Guwahati Sujay Majumdar highlighted key features of the SPoCS scheme and urged the chairman to take up mandatory state-level commitments with the state government, including the construction of boundary walls and provision of dedicated power and water supply to the project site. The Governing Council resolved to expedite all mandatory requirements and strengthen inter-departmental coordination for the timely commencement of civil works.

The proposed Science Centre and Digital Planetarium is expected to emerge as a major hub for science education, innovation and tourism in West Kameng district.

Among those present at the meeting were ADC Dirang Choiki Dondup, APSCS&T-DBT-BRSD Joint Director Dr Debajit Mahanta, DDSE West Kameng Ribom Basar Gamlin, teachers from KV Dirang and NSC Guwahati Superintending Engineer Asif Salim.

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