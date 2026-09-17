Manipur Police, CRPF arrest two NRFM cadres behind recent attacks on security forces

IMPHAL: A joint operation by Manipur Police Commandos (CDO/IE and CDO/IW) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on September 15 led to the arrest of two active members of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) in Imphal East. The intelligence-driven raid targeted individuals responsible for recent ambushes on security personnel in the region. Brothers Sheleibam Tomtin Meitei, alias Tomba (27), and Sheleibam Jagatshyam Meitei, alias Ibungo (35), were apprehended in Kongpal Kongkham Leikai.

Both men were directly involved in the August 22 firing on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Lamlong Bazar and the September 10 attack on CRPF troops at Khonghampat. Their father, Sheleibam Yaima, was previously arrested in connection with the Khonghampat CRPF ambush. (ANI)

Also Read: Arunachal Governor Parnaik urges NCC cadets to lead as problem-solvers, innovators and community builders