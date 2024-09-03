Meghalaya: Minister P D Sona Unveils Vision for Sustainable Tourism Develoment

SHILLONG: Minister of Tourism, Pasang Dorjee Sona, attended the North Eastern and Eastern State-UT tourism ministers conference held at Shillong on Monday. The conference aims to discuss and promote tourism across the Northeastern states and Union Territories of India. It provides a platform for the leaders from various states to deliberate on strategies for boosting tourism, while preserving the unique cultural and ecological heritage of the region. Addressing the gathering, Sona outlined a forward-looking vision for sustainable tourism development in the state. He emphasized on the state’s unique geographical and cultural strengths, highlighting its strategic location, which includes more than 1,000 km of international borders with China, Tibet, and Myanmar. “We are the largest state in the entire Northeast, boasting an unparalleled ecological diversity with 80% forest coverage.

Our state is blessed with stunning landscapes, dense forests, and a rich biodiversity that makes it a haven for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike,” he said.He also highlighted the cultural richness of the state, which is home to more than 23 major tribes and hundreds of sub-tribes, each with distinct dialects, traditions, and practices.“Every 15 to 20 km, you encounter a different dialect, a different traditional attire, and unique cultural practices. This diversity is our strength, and we aim to make Arunachal Pradesh one of the top tourist destinations while preserving our ecological and cultural heritage,” he added.Sona said that the prime commitment of the state is for sustainable tourism. He emphasized the importance of involving local communities in tourism projects to ensure that the benefits of tourism are shared equitably and that the environment is protected for future generations. Besides, the minister also stated that Arunachal Pradesh is swiftly emerging as a hub for adventure tourism, offering activities such as trekking, rafting, and exploring the longest zipline in Northeast India. He also unveiled plans to promote Mechuka as a mountain retreat destination with the development of various facilities.“Other destinations like Anini, Walong, Shergaon, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding are also being promoted for their unique charms,” he added.To ensure a seamless and safe experience for tourists, Arunachal is investing in infrastructure development and enhancing safety measures, including the establishment of a dedicated tourism police force.The North Eastern and Eastern State/UT tourism ministers conference underscored the collective commitment of the states to promote tourism while preserving the region’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

Also Read: Manipur: Drone Bombs Strike Koutruk; Govt Orders Combing Ops After Deadly Attack

Also Watch: