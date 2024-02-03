East Siang tourism department organized tourism awareness campaign on home stays, tour operation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The East Siang district tourism department in Arunachal Pradesh, with the active support of NGO Gidang Angong Society, on Friday organized a day-long tourism awareness campaign on home stays and tour operation at Balek Village. The campaign was organized with the objective to boost village tourism and create employment opportunities through the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu said that tourists visit the villages for immersive experiences of the local culture, heritage, cuisines, traditional housing, traditional warm hospitality, cleanliness and greenery.

Citing the success story of Siluk village in transforming into a cleanest village of the district, he said that villages draw a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.

He exuded confidence that the likeminded youth of Gidang Angong Society, who have come together to give back to their society, would continue such community oriented initiatives in creating employment generation in villages through tourism sector.

District tourism officer Leena Perme highlighted that the tourism awareness campaign as part of the activities commemorating National Tourism Week on the theme “Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories”, has been organized to promote community awareness and participation in village tourism, as the community members are the main stakeholders for sustainable rural tourism.

ZPM Tamut Tasung also stressed on cleanliness & plantation drives, protection of wildlife and flora while speaking on eco and cultural tourism. Gidang Angong Society spokesperson, Tobom Dai presented a brief on their activities.

Also Read: Tripura: Tripura Government Unveils Home Stay Policy to Transform Tourism Landscape

Also Watch: