Tripura Village Committee Polls Pass Off Peacefully With Nearly 80% Turnout

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Barring a few sporadic incidents, polling for 587 Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council passed off peacefully, with nearly 80 per cent of voters turning out to cast their votes in a festive mood. In many areas, people were seen standing in queues in traditional attire. Official sources said the voting percentage could rise further as all the ballot boxes were yet to return. Counting of votes will take place on October 5.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha expressed satisfaction and congratulated voters for turning out in large numbers to cast their votes and maintain peace. Opposition political parties also congratulated voters for turning out in large numbers but alleged that their candidates and workers were prevented from participating in the polling process at different places. Radha Charan Debbarma, a senior CPI(M) leader, said the process of intimidation that had started during the nomination phase continued on Monday and refused to describe the election as free and fair. He said CPI(M) candidates and their agents were prevented from participating and threatened in the Jirania, Mandai and Sipahijala areas. Similar reports were coming from other places too, he said.

One incident of firing near a polling booth was reported from Warengbari near Maharani in Udaipur, where a TIPRA Motha candidate and his agent sustained injuries. In Kakraban-Samukhcherra, a CPI(M) candidate, Nirmal Chand Murasingh, and his agent, Sanjib Debbarma, were allegedly attacked by TIPRA Motha supporters. A report from Gopalpur in Kanchanpur said the agent of an independent candidate was assaulted.

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