ED raids nine Arunachal liquor firms in major crackdown on cross-border smuggling racket

ITANAGAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at nine premises linked to wholesale liquor businesses across Arunachal Pradesh, intensifying its probe into an alleged large-scale illegal liquor smuggling network in the region, the central probe agency said on Saturday.

The ED, Guwahati Zonal Office, conducted the search operations on Thursday (April 23) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at nine premises of wholesale liquor entities spread across Arunachal Pradesh as part of its ongoing investigation into a large-scale illegal liquor smuggling network. The search operation was conducted in Itanagar, Nahagarlagun, Seppa, Ziro, Daporijo, Namsai and Roing.

ED initiated an investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Assam Police concerning illegal transportation/smuggling of liquor from Arunachal Pradesh into Assam, supplemented by a reference from the Assam Excise Department, the agency said in a statement.

It said that a case was recorded on October 17, 2024, and the scope has since been expanded through an addendum to include 173 additional FIRs. (IANS)

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