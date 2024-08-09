Education most potent means for social transformation: Arunachal Governor K T Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday exhorted all stakeholders of the state to develop physical, mental and moral foundation of the students to mould them into good citizens.

Addressing the three-day ‘Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave’ here with the theme, the Governor said that if mental and moral foundation of the students could be developed, they would be educated, disciplined, inspired and advanced, which in turn will aid in ‘Shiksit Arunachal’ to become ‘Viksit Arunachal’.

The Governor while underscoring the impact and importance of education said that formal education is about gaining knowledge and skills needed to become a better person and create a better society to live in. He said that proper education sets people up to grow personally, professionally and socially. “It awakens joy, curiosity and a deep desire to pursue leadership roles and positively impact those around them,” the governor added.

Parnaik said that education is the most potent means for social transformation and universities, colleges and schools have to play the role of change. He also emphasized ‘Guru-Shishya Parampara’ and said that the centre of all efforts is the teachers, who must tell, explain, demonstrate and inspire their students. He also suggested impact and innovative-oriented training programmes for teachers. The governor called for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in letter and spirit and stressed the roles of various stakeholders in improving education. He said that NEP 2020 advocates for a holistic, integrated, enjoyable and engaging curriculum emphasizing the development of critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills. He advised the department for creating a curriculum that reflects the principles of NEP 2020 while incorporating the rich cultural heritage and history of the northeastern state.

Parnaik also spoke on the Mission ‘National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy’ (NIPUN Bharat), Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI Schools) and innovative digital initiatives. He said that by adopting best practices and innovative approaches, the institutes will set new benchmarks for excellence in education.

The Governor commended the State Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and officials for their initiatives to conduct the conclave and expressed hope that it will be a cornerstone in laying a strong foundation for the educational scenario of the state. He appealed to the participants to actively engage in meaningful discussions and deliberation, focusing on the comprehensive development of education in the state.

Sona, along with his advisor Mutchu Mithi, education commissioner Amjad Tak and education secretary Duly Kamduk also spoke at the inaugural session.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Governor K T Parnaik to inaugurate education conclave today (sentinelassam.com)