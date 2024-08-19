Efforts on to make Arunachal Pradesh a vibrant state: Minister Gabriel D Wangsu

KANUBARI: Agri-Horti and Allied Minister, Gabriel D Wangsu, on Thursday, said that the State Government, with unstinted support from the Central Government, has been working towards saturation of all Central and State Government flagship schemes for rapid and sustainable transformation of the entire State in particular, and Northeast India in general. Addressing the public during his maiden visit to Kanubari on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebration, Wangsu said that the Government has never lost sight of the principles of Antyodaya in its functioning and has strived for Seva, Sushasan and Samriddhi for all citizens. Moreover, it is working with the steadfast motto of 'Team Arunachal', and working towards building a vibrant Arunachal in this Amrit Kaal.

Earlier, the minister hoisted the National tri-colour and took guard of honour amidst a mammoth gathering. He also gave away commendation certificates for excellent services, GB appointment orders and coats, Agri-Horti machineries to beneficiaries and flagged off beneficiary vehicles under AP Rural Livelihood Mission. Reiterating his commitments towards developing the constituency and fulfilling the aspirations of the people, Wangsu on the occasion highlighted some of the standing priorities and achievements of the government and sought support and cooperation of the people to work for betterment of the area.

"We are working in mission mode to achieve 100% digitalization of the Finance and Planning Departments thereby boosting transparency and efficient fiscal management, besides introducing bottom-up planning by preparing district-level vision and development plans in consultation with all stakeholders to ensure effective and comprehensive development right down to the last mile by considering the needs and aspirations of every person, every village, and every region," he said while divulging on governments vision for a developed State. Informing that the State Government in its first cabinet meeting has approved 24 citizen-centric decisions with a commitment to implement them in the next 100 days, he gave a detailed view of various reformative measures towards enhancing the quality of life of the citizens and social security in every sector. "Our government will notify a new 'farm to fork' Agricultural and Horticultural Policy focusing on natural farming, higher farm gate prices, enhanced market linkages, and export of crops, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and flowers. This initiative is expected to boost farmers' incomes, promote sustainable agricultural practices, and ensure consumers have access to fresh, high-quality produce", the Minister said.

Hoisting of National Flag, impressive march past by parade contingents, display of colourful cultural items, exhibition of various products in stalls and football match between Minister team versus ADC team were some of the highlights of the 78th Independence Day celebration at Kanubari.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: 5 People Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

Also Watch: