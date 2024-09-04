Farmers Object to Survey and Investigation for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Itanagar: The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum has strongly objected to the action plan for balance survey and investigation/drilling works for finalization of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

In a letter addressed to National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Siang Lower HEP general manager (civil) Amar Nath Jha, SIFF president Gegong Jijong claimed that the state government-constituted committee, namely Siang Upper Multipurpose Development Committee (SUMDC), under former minister Tamiyo Taga, did not consult with the stakeholders or with the local administration, since its formation in 2022.

He said the dam-affected people have been continuously raising their concerns against the construction of a dam over the Siang River by the NHPC Ltd., the Government of India, and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as the construction of a dam over the Siang River is a threat to the very existence of the people.

“It is also a matter of provocation, intimidation, and arbitrary action against the indigenous people residing in the Siang River basins by the NHPC Ltd. to forcefully attempt to conduct the survey/finalization of the PFR survey of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) without the consent of stakeholders/land-affected people,” Jijong said.

