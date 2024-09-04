Body of a Bangladeshi girl found along border with Tripura

Agartala: The body of a girl, likely 16-year-old, was found by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday along the India-Bangladesh border in northern Tripura, the police said.

A police officer said that the BSF troopers during a routine patrolling found the body of the teenager near the Latiapura border outpost in Kailashahar under Unakoti district of Tripura. The deceased, suspected to be a Bangladeshi national, was found lying approximately 50 metres outside the fence in the zero point of the border between the two countries.

Later, BSF personnel from the 199 Battalion informed the Irani police station in Kailashahar. Senior police officers accompanied by forensic experts went to the spot and in the presence of a Magistrate, recovered the body, and sent it to the Kailashahar district hospital for post-mortem.

While the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, preliminary investigation and sources suggest that the girl was a resident of Juri area under Kulaura police station in Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district.

The BSF is in the process of establishing contact with their Bangladeshi counterparts to gather more information about the incident and the identity of the deceased.

Some media reports claim that the girl was shot by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops when she was illegally entering into the Indian territory. In recent months, over 300 Bangladesh nationals who had illegally crossed the border have been arrested by various security agencies, including the BSF in Tripura.

