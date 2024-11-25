FCI to Establish New Divisional Office in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ROING: Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive an additional Food Corporation of India (FCI) divisional office in Pasighat. This development aims to improve food distribution and management in the eastern districts of the state.

The establishment of this new FCI office is currently underway and is expected to be operational soon. It will complement the existing FCI office in Banderdewa, enhancing the overall food security infrastructure in the state.

The announcement of the additional FCI divisional office came through a top official during a meeting with the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhania.

The meeting was to discuss critical issues related to food security and infrastructure development in the state.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Gabriel D. Wangsu, has highlighted the challenges faced by the state's Food and Civil Supplies Department due to its unique geographical features.

To address these challenges, the minister has proposed the establishment of additional FCI divisional offices in key locations like Bomdila, Pasighat, and Namsai. Currently, the state relies solely on the FCI office in Banderdewa, which often proves to be insufficient for meeting the needs of remote districts.

Wangsu also emphasized the need for increased transportation rates for intra-state movement of food grains. The state's rugged terrain and frequent road disruptions during the monsoon season significantly impact the efficient delivery of food supplies.

The minister also proposed the establishment of FCI Food Storage Depots in remote districts such as Shi-Yomi (Tato), Longding (Kanubari), Siang (Boleng), and Lower Siang (Siji). He highlighted the long-standing issue of unpaid air freight bills, which have accumulated since 2000 as a result of airdropping food grains to inaccessible regions.

He, therefore, urged the Ministry of Defence to waive these dues, which have placed a significant financial burden on the state. Similarly, he raised the issue of pending reimbursements under the discontinued Hill Transport Subsidy (HTS) scheme, which has caused considerable strain on the state's financial resources.

Wangsu also had raised several pressing issues concerning the DLM&CA and especially the need for funds to establish district commission buildings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, in the newly created districts of Arunachal Pradesh. A proposal amounting to Rs. 45.97 crore had been submitted for the construction of new District Commission buildings, Working Standard Laboratories (WLs), and the renovation of existing infrastructure earlier.

A proposal for Rs. 71.80 crore has been submitted to the Central Government to conduct comprehensive awareness initiatives across the state. Given the limited resources of the state, he requested the Union Minister's support in expediting the sanctioning of these funds to help raise awareness about consumer rights and welfare.

Also Read: Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Suspension for Two More Days Amid Ongoing Tensions

Also Watch: