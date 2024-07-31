Five drug peddlers arrested with heroin in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Naharlagun Police apprehended five alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered 11 grams of suspected heroin from their possession, superintendent of police Mihin Gambo said.

Acting on a tip-off that a youth was in possession of contraband drugs and seeking addicted local youths in Naharlagun’s A-Sector area, the SP said he constituted a team comprising SDPO Paul Jerang, Inspector Krishnendu Dev and others to conduct a raid at the suspected location.

The police team, along with EAC Khoda Bath, under the supervision of SP, immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the peddler Md Mijanur Rahman alias Zakir (22) of No. 2 Dharmapur village under Laluk PS in Lakhimpur district of Assam, along with Md Moinul Haque (23) of Balijaan village under Bihpuria PS. The five drug peddlers were arrested under the NDPS Act on Sunday. During a personal search, 3 vials of suspected drugs weighing 3.5 grams were recovered from Mijanur’s possession. A subsequent search at the meat shop of Moinul located at A-Sector, led to the recovery of 51 empty vials.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they had purchased the contraband from a lady in Naharlagun who is still selling such drugs. Subsequently, the team led by Dev and the EAC rushed to the spot and found a woman with a 2-year-old baby selling heroin along with a man.

During interrogation by lady head constable S. Dirchi, the suspected woman revealed her name as Saira Begum (23), a native of Gohaidoloni village, Bihpuria. The baby was her niece, whom she used to disguise the police while selling drugs in the market area.

Upon a personal search by the lady police, 6 vials of suspected drugs weighing 7.5 grams were recovered from her possession. The male accomplice was identified as Asadul Islam (20) of Nowboicha, Lakhimpur.

Further interrogation revealed the name of the main drug supplier, Nurul Haque (25), a resident of Sonapur, Bangalmara, who is currently running a Bolero pickup in the Itanagar Capital Region. Based on technical and human intelligence, the police team apprehended Nurul Haque from the Pachin river bank. The operation resulted in the seizure of 11 grams of suspected heroin and 51 empty vials, the SP added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Police seeks cancellation of bail granted to ADO (sentinelassam.com)