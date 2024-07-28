Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 35 Lakhs recovered by Assam Rifles in state

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities Assam Rifles recovered Four Hongs of Heroin No. 4 (approx. 50 grams) worth Rupees 35 Lakhs in general area Melbuk, Zokawthar on Friday. The rifles jawans apprehended a woman in this regard, who is supposedly a resisdent of Tahan, Myanmar.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Police Department, Zokhawthar based on specific information during special Area Domination Patrol established by Assam Rifles.

The entire consignment of Heroin No. 4 (Approx 50 grams) worth Rs. 35,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Five Lakh only) and apprehended lady was handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar on Friday for further legal proceedings, stated the press release.

