Flood toll rises to seven in Arunachal after recovery of woman’s body

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The flood-related death toll in Arunachal Pradesh rose to seven after police recovered the body of a 43-year-old woman, Taw Ajini, from the Lichi area of Papum Pare district on Thursday.

Ajini had gone missing after being swept away in a flash flood at Possa in Keyi Panyor district on June 24. One more person continued to remain missing after the incident. Two labourers from Bihar were also killed in a rain-triggered landslide at a construction site in Lohit district on Wednesday.

Fresh floods and landslides affected West Kameng, Upper Subansiri and Tirap districts during the past 24 hours, damaging houses, roads and crops. The State Emergency Operation Centre said 94,201 people across 333 villages in 26 districts had been affected by the ongoing monsoon disasters.

Floods and landslides damaged agriculture, forest areas and public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water supply systems, power facilities, schools and hospitals. Four relief camps continued to operate in Keyi Panyor, sheltering 252 people, while rescue and relief operations remained underway.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for East Kameng on Friday, warning of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, while yellow alerts were issued for several districts as rainfall activity was expected to continue.

Also Read: India-Bangladesh ties are organic, rooted in history: High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah