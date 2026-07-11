India-Bangladesh ties are organic, rooted in history: High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah

AGARTALA: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md. Riaz Hamidullah, on Friday described India-Bangladesh ties as "organic" and "absolutely natural", saying the relationship between the two neighbours is deeply rooted in history and people-to-people connections that go far beyond trade and economic engagement.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner to India and senior diplomats from around nine countries participated in the two-day 'Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026' in Agartala.

Talking to media persons, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India said the bilateral relationship is multi-sectoral and has continued since the pre-Independence period, reflecting the shared history, geography and cultural affinity of the two countries.

"Our relations are organic and absolutely natural. They are multi-sectoral and have continued since the pre-Independence period. The ties between the two countries are very deep and age-old, and they should not be measured only in terms of the volume of trade and economic exchanges," Hamidullah said.

He asserted that the scope of India-Bangladesh cooperation is virtually limitless.

"Our relations -- the sky is the limit," the envoy said, emphasising that both countries have enormous opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors.

Referring to the evolving political situation in Bangladesh, Hamidullah said all bilateral issues are either being discussed or would be taken up for discussion with the new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

He said both countries remain committed to maintaining dialogue and addressing issues of mutual interest through established diplomatic channels.

Highlighting the importance of cross-border social and cultural linkages, the High Commissioner said the people of Bangladesh's eastern regions, particularly Sylhet, Comilla, Noakhali and Chattogram, have maintained close and regular interactions with the people living in the adjoining northeastern and eastern states of India for generations.

He noted that these longstanding people-to-people contacts continue to serve as a strong foundation for further strengthening bilateral relations.

To promote greater cultural engagement, Hamidullah proposed organising a Bangladesh film festival in Tripura, saying such an initiative would help deepen mutual understanding and reinforce the historic bonds between the people of the two countries.

The High Commissioner, came to Guwahati from Delhi by flight and from Guwahati he travelled to Agartala by train to observe the picturesque beauty of the Northeastern states.

Since Thursday, he interacted with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and various other stakeholders and emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in cultural, economic and people-centric sectors.

Industry and Commerce Department Secretary, Kiran Gitte, said that senior diplomats from South Africa, Chile, Bangladesh, Timor-Leste, Laos, the Philippines, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, besides the Chairperson of the North East Chapter of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), industrialists, investors and business leaders from across the country, along with several hundred official delegates, participated in the conclave.

He said that over the past few years, Tripura has witnessed a steady inflow of investments across various sectors of the economy.

"Therefore, this year we decided to organise a multi-sectoral Business Conclave by bringing all departments and organisations under one roof so that greater synergy can be achieved. Through both administrative initiatives and business outreach, Tripura's reputation has spread across every corner of the country," Gitte said.

Gitte said that to attract investors to the state, the government had organised four major roadshows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Guwahati ahead of the conclave.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister and the state's Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, among others, also addressed the inaugural session of the business conclave on Thursday. Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on the first and the second day of the conclave for investments in sectors including tourism, agarwood, rubber, food processing and other emerging industries.

The two-day mega business conclave is being held at the Hapania International Fair Ground on the outskirts of Agartala and has brought together policymakers, diplomats, investors, industry leaders and entrepreneurs from India and abroad to explore investment opportunities in Tripura. (IANS)

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