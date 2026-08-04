Masked miscreants hurl petrol bombs at MSPCB office in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The office of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) in Shillong was targeted in a petrol bomb attack at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday while staff members were inside the premises, triggering panic but causing no injuries.

According to preliminary reports, two masked miscreants arrived on a scooter, entered the office compound and hurled two petrol bombs before fleeing the scene.

Police personnel rushed to the spot shortly after the incident, cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. No injuries were reported, and the extent of the damage, if any, is being assessed.

A case has been registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the miscreants.

Further details are awaited.

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