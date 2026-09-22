Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak Kills 267 Mithuns in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As many as 267 mithuns have died in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district as on September 20 this year, while 1,402 animals have been affected by Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), officials said on Monday.

The disease has so far been reported in 21 villages of the district, with veterinary authorities intensifying treatment, surveillance and preventive measures to contain the outbreak. According to district Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer Dr Dammo Riba, the disease was first reported in the district during the last week of July. Following reports of mithun mortality, veterinary teams were deployed with medicines and sample-collection kits, while a subject-expert team from the Centre visited the affected areas.

Laboratory tests conducted by the National Institute of Foot and Mouth Disease (NIFMD), Odisha, subsequently confirmed that the outbreak was caused by FMD serotype 'O'. Of the 1,402 mithuns reported affected, 1,225 have been treated, while 267 have died, the departmental status report of September 20, said.

At present, a four-member rapid response team (RRT), along with local veterinary personnel, is carrying out treatment, surveillance and awareness activities in the affected areas. Dr Riba appreciated the state government and the directorate of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development for providing additional manpower and adequate medicines to strengthen the district's response to the outbreak.

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