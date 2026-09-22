Tripura CM inaugurates ICU, modern CSSD at AGMC & GBP Hospital in Agartala

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Super Speciality Block and a modern Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital, strengthening critical-care and infection-control infrastructure at the state's premier government hospital.

The facilities were inaugurated at a programme held at the Super Speciality Block of AGMC & GBP Hospital in Agartala. The event was attended by Mina Rani Sarkar, MLA and Chairperson of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, and Kiran Gitte, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura, among others.

The new ICU is expected to enhance the hospital's capacity to provide intensive monitoring and specialised care to critically ill patients, particularly those requiring advanced medical and nursing support.

The modern CSSD will facilitate systematic cleaning, sterilisation, storage and distribution of sterile medical instruments and equipment to various departments and operation theatres, forming an important component of hospital infection-control and patient-safety systems.

AGMC & GBP Hospital serves as a major tertiary-care and referral centre for patients from across Tripura. The state has also been expanding specialised medical services at the institution, with four additional super-speciality departments, Hepatology and Liver Disease, Endocrinology, Clinical Haematology, and Cardiac Anaesthesiology, officially notified to strengthen clinical services, medical education and research.

The commissioning of the ICU and modern CSSD is part of the continuing effort to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and specialised treatment facilities in Tripura, to provide advanced care within the state. Kiran Gitte, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, and Dr Bidhan Goswami, Medical Superintendent of AGMC Hospital, were also present at the event, along with senior doctors and staff of the institution who attended the inauguration. (ANI)

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