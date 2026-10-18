Former Arunachal CM Gegong Apang Urges Scrapping of Siang Dam Project

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ITANAGAR: Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang has demanded the scrapping of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), withdrawal of its Pre-Feasibility Report and removal of security forces from the Siang region, alleging that the government was suppressing anti-dam protests. Apang said the proposed project threatened the ancestral land and cultural identity of the Adi community. He also demanded the release of four detained anti-dam leaders, withdrawal of cases against protesters and compensation for those affected by the agitation. Condemning police action against women at Yingklong in Upper Siang district, he alleged that a senior citizen had suffered fractures after being assaulted in custody and called for accountability.

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