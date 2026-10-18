Indigenous Groups Demand Probe into Parashuram Kund Project Over Alleged Irregularities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Two indigenous peoples' forums have urged Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to order an independent inquiry into alleged misrepresentation, fundraising and delays in the construction of the Parashuram statue at Parashuram Kund in Lohit district.

In a representation, the United Arunachal Indigenous Peoples' Forum and the North-East Forum for Indigenous People sought verification of claims made by Vipra Foundation's Sushil Ojha at a 2023 gathering in Gujarat and an independent audit of donations and project expenditure. The forums also sought scrutiny of fundraising activities and a review of the reported six-year delay. They called for government supervision of the remaining work and legal action if financial irregularities or deliberate misrepresentation were established. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Also Read: NFR Pushes for Commissioning Eight Road Overbridges in Kumarghat-Agartala Section