Former Arunachal MLA Mepe Dada Passes Away at 75; Tributes Pour In from Governor and Leaders

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Mepe Dada, who represented the East Seppa Assembly constituency in East Kameng district, died at his residence in Itanagar on Tuesday. He was 75.

Dada breathed his last at around 10 am at his residence in Division 4, family sources said.

He was elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1989 and served as an MLA from 1990 to 1995. He was a member of the state's first Legislative Assembly and worked for the welfare of people and development of East Kameng during his tenure.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik expressed grief over his demise, describing it as a loss to the people of the district. In a condolence message on Wednesday, he said Dada's commitment to public service and contribution to the region would be remembered with respect and gratitude.

Home Minister Mama Natung, accompanied by sitting Seppa MLA Ealing Tallang, visited the bereaved family and offered condolences.

The All East Kameng District Students' Union also mourned his death, recalling his contributions to the district.

Dada is survived by three sons and three daughters.

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