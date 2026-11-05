Bharatiya Janata Party Unveils Candidate List for Tripura Civic Polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 20 other civic bodies in Tripura, with the incumbent Agartala Mayor and Ramnagar MLA opting out of the mayoral race in line with the party's 'one man, one post' policy. Announcing the list, BJP state president Abhishek Debroy said Majumder would lead the party's election campaign ahead of the November 27 polls.

The party has fielded 21 new faces, particularly in the AMC, with most candidates aged between 20 and 40. The list also includes a significant number of women, along with doctors, retired teachers, advocates and representatives from different sections of society.

Debroy said the candidate lists for other municipal bodies and Nagar Panchayats had also been announced. He claimed that TIPRA Motha had been allotted three seats across the state. He said the party had made changes to its selections based on reservation requirements, candidates' ages and organisational considerations.

The BJP core committee finalised the list after discussions, amid lobbying by party workers seeking tickets. A large number of party leaders and workers gathered outside the BJP office from the morning, supporting prospective candidates or opposing their rivals. The delay in finalising the list was reportedly caused by pressure from various sections, with some workers threatening to take a tough stand if denied tickets.

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