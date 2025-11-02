Foundation Day spirit binds India as one nation: Governor K T Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Saturday said the celebration of state foundation day across India reinforces the spirit of national integration and strengthens the cultural fabric of the nation under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

Celebrating the state foundation days of eight states and seven union territories at Raj Bhavan here, the governor extends greetings to the people of the states and union territories.

Parnaik said November 1 is a red-letter day in India’s history, as it commemorates the creation of several states and UTs across the country, from north to south and east to west, an official statement said.

He conveyed his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, as well as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who were also part of the celebration.

Parnaik highlighted the unique strengths and shared bonds these regions have with Arunachal Pradesh and appreciated their contribution to the state's development.

The Governor said the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has ‘reinforced the cultural vibrancy of the nation’, especially benefiting the youth by motivating them to celebrate India’s rich diversity.

He noted that students who earlier attended state foundation day programmes as special guests had presented cultural performances of other states, which helped them learn and value cultural exchanges while preserving their own heritage.

During the event, vibrant cultural presentations showcased India’s unity in diversity, drawing participation from members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the North Eastern Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Rajiv Gandhi University, government departments and the local business community.

