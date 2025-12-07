Four Arrested in Naharlagun for Possession of Rs 1.12 Lakh in Fake Notes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police arrested four people after seizing counterfeit notes with a combined face value of Rs 1.12 lakh from their possession in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun, a senior officer said on Saturday. The seizure and arrests formed part of an investigation into an alleged attempt by two persons to purchase grocery items using fake notes in the Polo Colony area earlier this week, the officer said.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Nyelam Nega said the case began on December 2 when two individuals allegedly attempted to buy grocery items from a shop using counterfeit Rs 500 notes. When the shopkeeper confronted them, the two fled the spot, he said. Based on intelligence inputs, police arrested an accused from Gohpur in Itanagar, the SP said.

Acting on his lead, a police team conducted raids at multiple locations under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, the officer said.

Also Read: Arunachal Governor's residence renamed 'Lok Bhavan'