Four of family killed as fire guts 24 houses in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Four members of a family, including three children, died after a fire swept through Parsi-Parlo town in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying 24 houses.

The deceased were identified as Dongda Yanu and her three minor children, Dongda Karsang, Dongda Maji and Dongda Amji. Her husband, Dongda Taji, sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Itanagar for treatment, officials said.

The fire reportedly broke out around 2 am and quickly spread to neighbouring houses, reducing 19 houses to ashes and partially damaging five others. Although the exact cause remained unknown, preliminary reports suggested that the blaze might have originated in a kitchen.

Rescue operations involved fire and emergency services personnel, police, trained community volunteers and local residents. A team of district officials from Koloriang rushed to the affected town, while the administration established a relief camp and prepared to distribute relief materials.

The incident also highlighted the lack of adequate firefighting facilities in the remote town. Parsi-Parlo does not have a fire station, while the fire tender stationed at Koloriang, around 38 km away, reportedly failed to reach the site in time.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed condolences to the bereaved family and thanked the administration, emergency responders and local residents for their efforts. He urged the authorities to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed anguish over the tragedy and called for immediate relief and support for the affected families.

Meanwhile, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. Its president, Jamru Ruja, urged the state government to ensure immediate relief and rehabilitation and announced that the organisation would organise a donation drive and visit the affected town to assist the victims.

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