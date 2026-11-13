Meghalaya CM Proposes Shillong Literary Festival Chapters Across India, Eyes Global Reach

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday proposed establishing chapters of the Shillong Literary Festival in cities across India, with plans to eventually expand the initiative internationally.

Inaugurating the sixth edition of the festival at Ward's Lake in Shillong, Sangma said the event should grow beyond an annual gathering in Meghalaya and build connections with literary communities across the country and abroad.

He said establishing chapters in different cities would help promote the festival, increase awareness of Meghalaya's literary identity and strengthen the state's presence in the wider literary world. He also urged organisers to explore taking the festival to international destinations to build its brand.

Reflecting on its journey since 2021, Sangma said the festival had developed into an important platform for literature, creativity and intellectual exchange. He added that the initiative aligned with the government's vision of creating opportunities for young people to discover their talents and engage with creative minds from around the world.

During the inaugural programme, he released six books authored by Daniel Challam, Rudy Warjri, Sanjoy Hazarika, Yadawanka Pala, Streamlet Dkhar and Bijoya Sawian. Drawing on the storytelling traditions of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities, the festival had hosted more than 293 speakers across its first five editions.

The sixth edition features a dedicated Children's and Youth Corner with storytelling, puppetry, pottery, origami, zine-making, traditional music, open-mic sessions and creative-writing activities. The programme also includes puppet shows, live music, book launches and performances, alongside food stalls run by local entrepreneurs.

The inaugural event was attended by Tourism Department Commissioner and Secretary Dr Vijay Kumar D., Padma Shri awardee Hally War, Booker Prize-winning authors Kiran Desai and Damon Galgut, among others.

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