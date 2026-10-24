Four women injured in clash over Siang hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: At least four women were injured in a clash between police and protesters opposing the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, officials said.

The clash occurred at Dite-Dime near Geku when around 150-200 protesters allegedly attempted to damage police vehicles, breach barricades and pelt security personnel with stones during a 12-hour bandh. The protesters were carrying machetes, lathis and slingshots, officials said.

Siang Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikhom said the protesters had gathered around 7 am and violated prohibitory orders. Police initiated action in the presence of an executive magistrate and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, another officer said. The injured women were admitted to a hospital.

Protesters claimed that several people were hit by tear gas shells and experienced breathing difficulties. The SP said the bandh was peaceful in other parts of Siang district, while Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Tajo also said the shutdown was proceeding peacefully.

The bandh disrupted normal life across Siang and Upper Siang districts and parts of East Siang, with shops and business establishments remaining closed and residents largely staying indoors.

The shutdown was jointly called by Adi Bane Kebang United, SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing and Adi Galo Welfare Society. The organisations demanded the release of 10 arrested activists, reinstatement of suspended gaon buras, withdrawal of pre-feasibility activities and removal of paramilitary and central forces from the region.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has maintained that the proposed 11,200 MW project is primarily intended to store and manage water in the Siang basin amid concerns over China's proposed mega dam upstream on the Siang River.

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