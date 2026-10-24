Tripura Left Front Demands Central Forces for Peaceful Civic Elections

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A delegation of the CPI(M)-led Left Front met Chief Minister Manik Saha and demanded the deployment of central forces to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the forthcoming elections to 21 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Left Front convener and former minister Manik Dey said the opposition had bitter experiences during previous elections, including the recently held Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), when opposition parties were allegedly unable to campaign freely and were prevented from filing nomination papers in several places.

He further alleged that opposition polling agents were attacked and obstructed on polling day. While some were prevented from reaching polling stations, others who managed to enter were forcibly removed.

The Left Front leaders urged the Chief Minister to provide adequate police protection to opposition polling agents while travelling to polling stations and returning home after voting.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the delegation demanded the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at all polling stations on election day. It also called for extensive route marches by central forces for seven days to build confidence among voters and create a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections.

The delegation further demanded that the municipal council and Nagar Panchayat areas of Jirania, Ranirbazar, Mohanpur, Santirbazar, Bishalgarh and Bishramganj be declared "most sensitive zones".

It also sought adequate security under the supervision of central forces to ensure that opposition candidates could file their nomination papers without intimidation.

The memorandum was signed by Manik Dey, convener of the Tripura Left Front Committee; Ratan Das, member of the CPI(M) Tripura state committee; Milan Baidya of the CPI Tripura state council; Dipak Deb, secretary of the RSP Tripura state committee; Raghunath Sarkar of the All India Forward Bloc; and Partha Karmakar of the CPI(ML) Liberation Tripura state committee.

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