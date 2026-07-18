Meghalaya Assembly to Pass Unanimous Resolution Opposing Uranium Mining, Says CM Conrad Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Drawing a clear political and environmental red line amid renewed public discourse over uranium mining in Meghalaya, the State government has decided to bring a unanimous resolution before the Assembly opposing any move to undertake the activity, with the objective of transforming its long-standing opposition into a formal legislative position. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the proposed resolution underscores the government's unwavering commitment to protecting the State's people, forests and ecological future from the potential risks associated with uranium mining. The move also comes amid continuing public debate over the issue and questions surrounding the Centre's position on whether uranium mining should be pursued in Meghalaya.

In a video statement, Sangma said the NPP-led government remains firmly opposed to any attempt to undertake uranium mining in Meghalaya. "I have made it very clear a number of times that our government is against uranium mining and we will oppose any form of attempt to undertake uranium mining in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Sangma said he had held a detailed meeting with a large number of NPP leaders, during which the party unanimously suggested that the State government and the Assembly should pass a resolution opposing uranium mining. "Based on the suggestions and the decisions made by the NPP leaders in the meeting yesterday, we are moving forward and will work towards passing a resolution to oppose uranium mining in our state," Sangma said.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the Chief Minister cited the potential environmental and social implications of uranium mining, saying the government was guided by concerns over its long-term impact on the State and its people. "We are aware of the different implications that it could have on our people, on our environment, on our forests and the overall impact that it can have on the people and the future of our state. There are too many risks involved. Hence, we are very firm that we will oppose uranium mining in our state," he said.

The announcement assumes significance amid queries over the Centre's stand on uranium mining in Meghalaya. Referring to the recent visit of Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh to Shillong, Sangma said the Minister had clarified that the Government of India had not taken any decision on uranium mining in the State and that the matter remained under examination. "His statement is very clear that the Government of India has not decided on any steps forward," Sangma said.

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