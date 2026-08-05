Centre clears Rs 336.62 Crore for Meghalaya’s JJM 2.0, Boosting Rural Drinking Water Projects

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Centre has approved Rs 336.62 crore for Meghalaya under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 for the financial year 2026-27, providing a significant boost to the state's rural drinking water programme.

Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N. Marak met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Tuesday and conveyed his gratitude for the sanction. He said the approval would support the implementation of JJM 2.0 in Meghalaya, facilitate the clearance of at least one-third of the pending bills of JJM contractors, and that subsequent instalments would be released in due course to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the mission.

The Minister said the state's reform-linked sustainability initiatives under the Jal Jeevan Mission and its continued efforts to ensure safe and clean drinking water were appreciated during the meeting. He also sought the Union Minister's support for the proposed Resubelpara Water Supply Scheme, describing it as a key project to strengthen drinking water infrastructure in the region.

"I also sought the Union Minister's valued support for the Resubelpara Water Supply Scheme, which will play an important role in ensuring a reliable, safe, and sustainable water supply for the people of Resubelpara," Marak said.

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