Gajraj Corps to organise "Saddle Borne Warriors" motorcycle rally from October 26 to November 1

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army, will organize the “Saddle Borne Warriors” motorcycle rally from October 26 to November 1 next, celebrating courage, discipline, and patriotism while inspiring the youth with a renewed sense of duty and national pride.

The rally commemorates the 50th anniversary of the supreme sacrifice made by four gallant soldiers of the 5 Assam Rifles, who laid down their lives on October 20, 1975, at Tulung La in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, while defending the nation’s frontiers.

Their indomitable spirit and valor, the Army said, continue to inspire generations of soldiers and citizens alike, a defence comminique informed here on Thursday.

Starting from Missamari Cantonment, the rally will traverse a scenic and historic route through Bhalukpong, Tenga, Bomdila, Sela, Jaswantgarh, Mago, Tulung La, Damteng, Tawang, and Jung, before returning to Missamari.

At every halt, the participants will pay homage at war memorials, honoring the courage and sacrifice of India’s fallen heroes.

Besides its commemorative purpose, the rally will also showcase the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of West Kameng and adjoining regions, while promoting courage, unity, teamwork, and road safety awareness among riders. The event reflects the Indian Army’s guiding motto, “Seva Parmo Dharma” (service is the highest duty), and stands as a tribute to the spirit of selfless service and dedication that defines the nation’s armed forces.

