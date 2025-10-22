Assam Rifles partners with WATO Trust to execute Project Brahmastra in Mizoram

GUWAHATI: Narcotics addiction is the most potent threat to the youth of Northeast. To combat drug addiction, WATO Trust, based in Pune and run by Dr Yogita Karache launched Project Bramhastra where sports is employed to wean away the youth from the scourge of drugs addiction.

Assam Rifles in collaboration with Mizoram Basketball Association (MBA) joined hands with WATO trust to execute Project Bramhastra in Mizoram, according to a press release.

The project kickstarted on October 14 with a talent hunt for sportsmen in basketball in the presence of personnel of Sports Authority of India. Ninty four teams registered for the event surpassing the earlier record of 74 teams.

During the course of matches, sportspersons were also given an extensive exposure to the “Mizo Territorial Army Recruitment Drive” scheduled in November 25. (ANI)

