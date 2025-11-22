Congress Gains Momentum as TMC Woman MDC Plans to Switch Allegiance

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid a shifting political landscape in the Garo Hills, the lone TMC woman MDC from the Dengnakpara constituency in the GHADC is likely to join the Congress on November 26, signalling a potential blow to a party already grappling with organisational uncertainty. Her expected move comes even as the remaining TMC MDCs have expressed reluctance to contest the upcoming GHADC polls on a TMC ticket, though they continue to await directions from their leader and former Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma.

With GHADC elections due next year, the Congress is steadily consolidating its position as political activity accelerates across the region. The party has drawn an overwhelming response with more than 67 applicants seeking tickets for the 29 council seats-a clear sign of rising enthusiasm within its ranks. "The momentum we are gaining shows that the political tide in the Garo Hills is turning in our favour," a senior Congress leader stated.

