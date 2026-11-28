OUR CORRESPNDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has called for stronger strategic infrastructure, improved all-weather connectivity and expanded youth empowerment initiatives in border areas to enhance national security and improve living conditions in remote villages.

Parnaik made the observations during a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani in New Delhi on Thursday. They discussed border security, the Vibrant Villages Programme, Sadbhavana initiatives and pre-recruitment training for youths aspiring to join the Armed Forces.

The Governor stressed the need for better surveillance, essential services and closer coordination among the Armed Forces, civil administration and local communities. He also called for greater military involvement in improving education, healthcare, skill development and livelihood opportunities in border villages.

Emphasising youth empowerment, Parnaik advocated structured pre-recruitment training, including coaching, physical fitness programmes, medical guidance and personality development, with Army support. He also appreciated the Army's efforts in helping students from remote areas secure admission to Sainik Schools and called for greater outreach to educational institutions across the state.

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