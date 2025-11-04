Governor Parnaik calls for NCC expansion across all Arunachal districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has underscored the need to expand the reach of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to every district and educational institution in the state, ensuring maximum student participation and benefit.

During a meeting with the Commanding Officer of the 1st Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion, Col Samudra Vijay Sarma, at Raj Bhavan here on Monday, the Governor said the NCC should be treated as an integral part of education that instils unity, discipline, leadership, patriotism, and the spirit of ‘Nation First’ among the youth.

Parnaik stressed that cadets from the state must be given regular training, proper guidance, and full support to qualify for the A, B, and C certificate examinations, an official communiqué stated.

He also urged efforts to prepare and motivate cadets to aim for prestigious opportunities such as the Republic Day Parade, while encouraging participation in sports and adventure activities.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening the NCC network, the Governor said establishing more units across Arunachal Pradesh would help develop a generation of disciplined, confident, and service-oriented youth committed to nation-building.

