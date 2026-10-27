Governor Parnaik honours Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has praised the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) for promoting quality education, discipline and character-building, saying its schools have earned a distinguished place among the state's educational institutions through their commitment to academic excellence and value-based learning.

The governor presented the 'Land of the Rising Sun' Plaque for Excellence to VKVAPT at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Balijan, on Sunday. Congratulating the Trust, Parnaik urged it to sustain and strengthen its commitment to nurturing young minds in line with the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, with a focus on leadership, self-discipline, patriotism and selfless service. He said the VKV schools had become a source of inspiration and pride for Arunachal Pradesh and expressed confidence that the Trust's continued efforts in quality education and character formation would help future generations realise their potential and contribute to building a prosperous state and a developed India.

Parnaik also observed that students educated in VKV schools were making valuable contributions to the development and progress of Arunachal Pradesh in various fields. He expressed hope that the students would translate their learning into meaningful action and grow into confident, capable and compassionate individuals. VKVAPT Secretary Sujatha Nayak and Joint Secretary Rupesh Mathur received the plaque in the presence of VKV alumni, including their president, Dr Minggam Pertin and Dr Akepi Linggi, along with students.

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