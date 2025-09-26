Health camp empowers women in Arunachal’s Upper Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of the nationwide Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar (SNSP) abhiyan, a health camp was conducted at community health centre (CHC) Mariyang, in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, providing multiple free medical services and awareness sessions to the public.

The event also marked the observance of rashtriya poshan maah in collaboration with BMMU ArSRLM.

The programme was inaugurated by ZPM Bojing Bitin and attended by Dr Otem Pertin, medical officer; Dr Ahik Miyu DTO-cum-DACO; Dr Ojing Tayeng paediatrician; Dr Gido Pertin, (medicine); office bearers of BJP’s district mahila morcha, mahila mandals of Yingkiong and Mariyang-Mopom, BMMU ArSRLM Mariyang, and CHC Mariyang medical staff.

Dr Ahik Miyu highlighted the free services available under the national TB elimination programme (NTEP) and stressed the importance of nutrition in TB prevention and management.

He appealed to the public to adopt TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra initiative.

The camp recorded 127 beneficiaries, including 78 screened for hypertension, 76 for diabetes, 75 for TB and 72 for HIV/syphilis, 21 ABHA enrolments, 2 PMJAY registrations, and 3 Nikshay Mitra registrations.

Earlier, SNSP Abhiyan was also conducted at CHC Jengging on September 23, offering services such as ANC checkup and counselling, NCD screening, NTEP services, ENT and eye consultations, RBSK screening, routine vaccinations, IFA distribution, ABHA card generation, and PMJAY card registration.

