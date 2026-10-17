Mizoram CM launches e-SANCTION, MIWAS, e-BUDGET and 100% DBT

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has launched four major digital financial management initiatives of the state government -- Mizoram Integrated Works Accounts System (MIWAS), e-Sanction, e-Budget and 100% Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

According to the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday, the initiatives, implemented under the Finance Department, aim to strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in the management of public finances.

MIWAS will streamline works accounts in six departments: Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering Department (PHE), Power & Electricity Department (P&E), Irrigation & Water Resources Department (IWRD), Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department (EFCC), and Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Department (LRS&WC), as per the CMO.

It will improve the reconciliation of expenditure figures submitted to the Accountant General and ensure proper submission of expenditure vouchers through the Treasury.

The e-Budget Module will enable online preparation and submission of budget proposals through IFMIS, reducing manual work, calculation errors and delays in processing.

The e-Sanction Module will facilitate the online processing of expenditure sanctions, enabling proposals to be forwarded electronically from Drawing and Disbursing Officers and Heads of Departments to the concerned Administrative Departments and the Finance Department. It will also help prevent expenditure beyond the available budget, the CMO said.

Under 100% DBT, payments under State schemes, including Thlai Thar Leina, Bana Kaih and Power Subsidy, will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts after the Treasury passes the bills. Payment status will also be trackable through IFMIS, it added. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of digital financial management in ensuring transparency and efficient utilisation of public funds. He noted that Mizoram received Rs 350 crore under SASCI Part IX in the previous year and is preparing to secure approximately Rs 650 crore under SASCI Part IV and Part IX during 2026-27.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the contributions of the Finance Department, ICT Department, Interlace India Pvt. Ltd. and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) towards strengthening the State's digital financial infrastructure. (ANI)

Also Read: UDP Merger Row: Meghalaya Speaker’s Decision May Shape Party’s Future