Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh reviews security, civic action with ITBP IG Clay Khongsai

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Inspector General Clay Khongsai and discussed issues relating to internal security, law enforcement, and civil-military civic action programmes in the state, officials said.

A senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that during the meeting at the Civil Secretariat, the ITBP Inspector General briefed the Chief Minister on the force's ongoing initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order, strengthening internal security, and implementing civic action programmes to support local communities.

Later, in separate posts on social media, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said: "Called on by Shri Clay Khongsai, Inspector General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), today at the Secretariat. We held discussions on matters relating to internal security, law enforcement, and civil-military civic action in the State."

"I appreciate the ITBP's steadfast role in strengthening public security and commend its Civic Action Programmes, which continue to foster community trust through meaningful welfare and healthcare initiatives."

"The state government remains committed to close coordination with all security agencies to ensure lasting peace, stability, and public welfare,” the Chief Minister added.

Khemchand Singh reiterated that the ITBP has been rendering dedicated service in strengthening public security and that its impactful Civic Action Programmes have played a significant role in fostering community trust through various welfare, healthcare and outreach initiatives. "We remain committed to close coordination with all security agencies for ensuring lasting peace, stability and the welfare of the people," he said.

Besides the Army, Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a large number of ITBP personnel have been deployed across Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023, to assist the civil administration in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. (IANS)

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