Arunachal key to India’s strategic strength and energy future: Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday said that the northeastern state is not merely a border state but a vital pillar of India’s strategic strength, energy future and environmental security.

Addressing a function at IG Park, after unfurling the National Tricolour on the occasion of the 40th Statehood Day, he said that the state stands at the forefront of national security, hydropower potential and the country’s Act East vision.

“Arunachal’s geographical location reinforces national security while serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Rich in hydropower potential, forests and biodiversity, the state is poised to become a hub of energy self-reliance and sustainable growth,” he said.

Recalling that Arunachal Pradesh attained full statehood on February 20, 1987, Parnaik described the occasion as not only a celebration but also a moment of introspection and renewed determination.

Over the past four decades, he said, the state has made remarkable strides in education, healthcare, connectivity, digital development and cultural preservation despite challenging terrain and climatic conditions.

Highlighting recent achievements, Parnaik said major infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Frontier Highway, Sela Tunnel, railway expansion and Donyi Polo Airport have transformed connectivity.

The governor observed that the state has leapfrogged from 1G to 5G connectivity, expanding e-governance and digital services.

“Over 1.5 lakh women are now linked to self-help groups, with more than 13,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ emerging as symbols of self-reliance. The promotion of startups, MSMEs, natural farming and food processing is turning youth into job creators rather than job seekers,” he said.

Parnaik added that healthcare access has improved through CMAAY and Ayushman Bharat, while Mission Shiksha and strengthened Industrial Training Institutes are modernizing the education system.

He described youth empowerment as central to the state’s development vision, noting that 2025-26 has been declared the “Year of Human Resources” to unlock the full potential of citizens.

Commending Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and the Council of Ministers for citizen-centric governance, the governor said the state is steadily moving towards the goal of a “Developed Arunachal.”

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sustained support to the state.

“Difficult terrain, landslides and border vulnerabilities require continued focus on infrastructure and security,” he said adding, shortages of doctors, nurses and teachers, digital gaps in remote areas, migration from border villages, drug abuse among youth and environmental pressures demand collective attention.

The security situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts remains sensitive and requires sustained efforts to ensure peace and development, he stressed.

Emphasizing technology-driven governance, the governor said digitalization, geospatial land surveys and reduced human intervention would enhance transparency, minimize disputes and speed up development.

