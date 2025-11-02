Remove Pala first: Former Congress leaders draw red line for comeback

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A cloud of political uncertainty hangs over the Meghalaya Congress as several high-profile former legislators continue to hesitate in rejoining the party under the leadership of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Vincent H. Pala. Their reluctance follows recent remarks by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Dr A. Chellakumar, who asserted, “Pala is a loyal Congress man, a dedicated Congress man. He is working hard as Pradesh Congress Committee President… People who left Congress are coming back and joining Congress… They are accepting the leadership of Vincent Pala.”

But the reality within the state unit tells a different story. Several former legislators, visibly irked by Chellakumar’s statement, have made it clear they will not return as long as Pala remains at the helm. “We don’t accept the leadership of Vincent H. Pala,” one former legislator stated bluntly, while another added, “Remove Pala and see many of us are willing to join Congress, because Congress is in our heart. AICC should act fast.”

Their dissatisfaction runs deeper than personal politics — it reflects a disconnect between grassroots leadership and Delhi’s decision-making. A senior ex-legislator in touch with both AICC and MPCC leaders remarked, “Vincent Pala was never a grassroots leader. Before he became an MP, we never heard anything about him. He was never a block Congress or district Congress leader. He was made MPCC President out of the blue — that’s why we left Congress. Pala should be removed before many of us return to the Congress fold.”

Adding to the discord, another former legislator revealed, “Pala wants me to return to Congress. He has approached several times, but I don’t want to join under his leadership.”

While the Congress party struggles to revive its organizational strength in Meghalaya, sources from the AICC headquarters in Delhi have indicated that despite Chellakumar’s public endorsement, the central leadership is quietly evaluating alternative faces capable of rejuvenating the party in the state.

