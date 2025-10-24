Namkam Hornbill trek expedition showcases eco-tourism, cultural heritage of Siang region

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Donyi Sanggo Culture Preservation Society (DSCPS), in collaboration with the village committees of Komsing, successfully organized the Namkam Hornbill trek expedition from October 20 to 23.

The expedition was organized with the aim of promoting eco-tourism and cultural awareness in the pristine hills of Namkam under Komsing Village in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

It sought to highlight the region’s breathtaking natural beauty, traditional trails, rich biodiversity, and the vibrant cultural heritage of the local communities, home to the iconic Hornbill bird and the white-spotted squirrel.

Led by Tapun Taki, managing director of Namkam Hornbill Trek, along with an enthusiastic team comprising Nekut Taloh, Tayam Tamuk, Nalo Taki, Tanyo Taki, Tajok Taki, Kalen Taki, and Kamin Gao, the four-day adventure drew active participation from local youth, nature enthusiasts, and adventure lovers.

The team explored the unexplored terrains and scenic landmarks of Namkam, revealing the area’s ecological and cultural wealth.

During the trek, participants traversed several remarkable locations including Lingang Tuksing (white spotted stone), Esar Arung (wind hole), Raklong view point, Namkam hilltop, Ene Hieng (natural lake), Yumhing Yorbe (Hornbill nest), Yumging Yorbe, a natural waterfall, and Yumbung Hoyit (animal water drinking point). The participants also traversed Lebung stream, Hebung Lokne (biggest Hollok tree), Pangi village, the historic Dr Gregorson murder site, the Yembung–Siang confluence, and the war memorial at Kekar Moniying.

Each site reflected the ecological richness, cultural depth, and historical importance of the Siang region. The expedition not only provided participants with an immersive trekking experience but also served as a platform to promote forest conservation, wildlife protection, and sustainable tourism practices.

