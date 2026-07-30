IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms in Arunachal districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next two days, with Papum Pare likely to receive very heavy rainfall until Friday.

The IMD said East Siang, Lohit, Namsai and Longding districts were likely to witness heavy rainfall from Thursday to Friday, while Lower Subansiri, Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit could receive heavy rain from Friday to Saturday. It warned that intense rainfall in Papum Pare could trigger localised flooding, waterlogging and disruption of normal activities.

The weather office advised residents and authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautions. The ongoing floods and landslides have claimed seven lives, injured 29 people and affected 1,49,392 people across the state, besides causing widespread damage to roads, bridges, power infrastructure, houses, crops and forests.

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