Meghalaya Govt Reaffirms Umling Facilitation Centre Plan, Awaits MHA Nod on MRSSA Amendments

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has said it has not abandoned its plan to establish a full-fledged facilitation centre at Umling along the Assam-Meghalaya border and is awaiting Union Ministry of Home Affairs clearance for amendments to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the proposed food court at Umling was a Tourism Department initiative to provide basic amenities for travellers during vehicle checks and would not replace the planned facilitation centre.

He said the amendment to the MRSSA, passed by the State Assembly, remained under consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs after it was returned with observations through the Governor.

Tynsong said District Task Forces headed by Deputy Commissioners had already been constituted across Meghalaya to implement the MRSSA, 2016. He added that the Umling facilitation centre would be further strengthened after the amended Act received approval from the Centre.

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