IMD forecasts heavy rain likely in several Arunachal districts from Friday

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across many parts of Arunachal Pradesh from Friday, with warnings issued for vulnerable districts.

According to the district-wise forecast provided by the meteorological centre here on Thursday, areas such as East Kameng, Papum Pare, Pakke-Kessang, West Kameng, East Siang, and Dibang Valley are expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD has placed several districts under a yellow watch to remain updated, cautioning of possible waterlogging and disruption of local transport. On Saturday, the intensity of rain is forecast to increase further.

Districts including Namsai, Changlang, Tirap, Lohit, and parts of Lower Dibang Valley may experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. The IMD has issued orange alerts for parts of central and eastern Arunachal, advising residents to stay prepared for potential flooding of low-lying areas and rising river levels.

By Sunday, the rain belt is expected to expand, covering western Arunachal, including Tawang, West Kameng, and East Kameng, along with Upper Subansiri, West Siang, and Upper Siang.

The forecast suggests very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets, while widespread moderate to heavy rain is most likely across most other districts. An orange warning has been issued for several regions, urging precautionary measures.

The wet spell is likely to continue into September 15, with the IMD highlighting the risk of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in districts such as Tirap, Longding, Namsai, Changlang, and Lower Dibang Valley.

