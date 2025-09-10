New orchid species discovered in Arunachal's Dibang valley

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a remarkable addition to India’s floral wealth, researchers have discovered a new orchid species, Hemipilia basifoliata (Orchidaceae), in the remote Mayodia region of Lower Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The discovery has been formally documented and published in an international scientific journal, underscoring the state’s unmatched biodiversity.

The new orchid species was documented in June last year at an altitude of 2,400 metres, belongs to the genus Hemipilia and is known for its small yet striking floral features.

Led by Dr Krishna Chowlu from Arunachal Pradesh regional centre of the Botanical Survey of India, the research team included Jambey Tsering from the Orchid Research Centre under the state Environment, Forest & Climate Change department, and co-authors Abbareddy Nageswarao Rao, K Ahmed Kabeer, and Ajit Ray, officials said.

According to the study, H basifoliata belongs to the genus Hemipilia and bears a close resemblance to Hemipilia puberula, a species endemic to the East Himalayas. However, the newly recorded orchid is distinct in its higher number of flowers, floral structures, and glabrous sepals.

Detailed morphological descriptions and photographs of plant habit and dissected floral parts have been provided by the researchers, aiding accurate classification.

Significantly, only a handful of flowering individuals were observed in the wild, pointing to the species’ extremely limited presence in India.

Experts have underlined the importance of urgent conservation measures to protect the fragile habitats of the Eastern Himalayas, which remain vulnerable to ecological pressures.

Welcoming the discovery, Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the team of scientists.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Krishna Chowlu and his team on the remarkable discovery of a new orchid species Hemipilia basifoliata from Myodia, Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh!” Khandu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

This addition to the orchid flora of India highlights the rich biodiversity of our state and the dedication of our researchers. Such achievements not only bring pride to Arunachal Pradesh but also reinforce our responsibility to protect and conserve our natural heritage, the chief minister said.

“We look forward to more such discoveries that showcase the hidden treasures of the Eastern Himalayas,” Khandu added.

The Eastern Himalayas, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, have long been known as a hotspot of orchids, housing more than 600 documented species. The latest find further strengthens the region’s position as one of the world’s richest orchid habitats and adds momentum to ongoing conservation and ecological research in the state.

