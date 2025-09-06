IMD issues heavy rain alert in parts of Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall activity across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh between September 6 and September 9, with localised thunderstorm activity expected in parts of the state.

According to the district-wise forecast by the meteorological centre here, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely on Saturday, particularly affecting districts such as West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, and parts of Lohit and Namsai. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected at isolated locations of the northeastern state during the day.

On September 7, rainfall activity is predicted to intensify, with widespread showers very likely in western and central districts, including East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley.

The IMD has placed these districts under a ‘Yellow Watch’, advising residents to “be updated” on changing weather conditions.

Also Read: BRO clears multiple landslides in Arunachal district, secures lifeline to border areas

Also Watch: