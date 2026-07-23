BJP appoints new office-bearers of Tripura state committee

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a new team of office-bearers for its Tripura state unit, continuing its organisational revamp following the appointment of young MLA Abhishek Debroy as the state president. The party also named the presidents of its seven frontal organisations.

The list of office-bearers, approved by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, included several young and new faces, while a number of senior leaders were dropped. Party sources, however, said some of the excluded leaders may be inducted into the state committee as members. The new team will face the immediate challenge of preparing for the upcoming Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and elections to 20 urban local bodies.

Among the new faces inducted into the state committee are IT Cell chief Chandan Debnath, Bhumika Nanda Reang, Kamal Dey and Nabadal Banik. Senior leaders, including minister Ratan Lal Nath, Dr Ashok Sinha and Papiya Datta, were not included in the list. Party sources said the proposed core committee may accommodate senior leaders, including former chief ministers and former state presidents.

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