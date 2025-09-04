IMD predicts heavy rains in several Arunachal districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to widespread rainfall across several districts from September 4 onwards, with conditions likely to intensify over the subsequent days.

According to the district-wise forecast released by the meteorological centre here, on Wednesday, September 4 marks the beginning of a wet spell, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms expected in West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Siang, Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Longding and Tirap.

While no immediate red alert has been sounded, authorities have advised people in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as conditions may deteriorate. On Friday, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase, with fairly widespread showers across central and western districts, including Papum Pare, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, Kamle and Kurung Kumey.

Eastern districts such as Lohit, Changlang and Longding are also likely to see continued heavy spells.

The situation may worsen further on Saturday, when most districts of central and western Arunachal, particularly West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle and Lower Subansiri, are forecast to experience widespread rainfall, raising concerns about waterlogging, flash floods and landslides. By Sunday, the rainfall activity is expected to peak in the northeastern state.

The forecast indicates very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (widespread) in parts of Papum Pare, Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri, marked in blue on the warning map.

Adjoining districts including West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kamle and Pakke Kessang are also likely to witness persistent heavy showers.

The IMD has advised district administrations to remain alert and prepared for possible disruptions due to the expected heavy downpour later this week. Residents, especially those in flood- and landslide-prone areas, have been urged to take necessary precautions and follow updates closely.

