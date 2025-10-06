Arunachal News

IMD predicts widespread rain, thunderstorms in Arunachal from Monday

Arunachal Pradesh to witness widespread rains and thunderstorms from Monday, with Tawang and West Kameng expecting very heavy rainfall, says IMD.
Published on

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh from Monday, with Tawang and West Kameng likely to experience very heavy to heavy rainfall. According to an impact-based forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre here on Sunday, thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall ranging between 12–20 cm in 24 hours were likely to occur at isolated places in Tawang, while West Kameng was expected to witness heavy rainfall between 6–11 cm.

